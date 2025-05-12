Christian worship, prayer services held: Punjab Police remain high alert

LAHORE: Punjab Police remained on high alert while performing duties during Christian worship and prayer services held in churches across Lahore and the province.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders to RPOs and DPOs to enhance the security arrangements of churches. IG Punjab said that supervisory officers should personally inspect the security arrangements of churches and important locations. Additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at sensitive churches.

Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite teams should ensure effective patrolling around churches. On-duty police officers and personnel must remain highly alert and keep a close watch on miscreants. Search and sweep operations should continue around churches, Christian localities, and sensitive places. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that religious scholars, the Christian community, and members of peace committees should promote interfaith harmony.

