India blocks Facebook Page of Speaker Punjab Assembly

Safdar Rasheed Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: The recent firm and principled stance of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan against India’s negative narrative, policies, and regional interference appears to have drawn the ire of the Indian government. In retaliation, his official Facebook page has been blocked in India, raising serious concerns among media and public circles.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan courageously exposed the facts surrounding the Pahalgam incident, effectively countering Indian propaganda and presenting the truth before the world. He also strongly advocated Pakistan’s legal and internationally recognized position on the Indus Waters Treaty, exposing India’s violations and water aggression.

India’s reaction to this bold stance — targeting the Speaker’s social media platform — is a blatant violation of the global principles of freedom of expression. The Indus Waters Treaty, a sensitive and internationally acknowledged agreement, demands respect and adherence rather than suppression of critical voices.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has consistently adopted a fearless and unequivocal position in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty, integrity, and national interests. His bold statements and fact-based narrative have earned widespread appreciation in Pakistan while holding a mirror up to India’s actions.

