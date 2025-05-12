AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan

Zalmi Foundation announces Rs50m in honour of air defenders

APP Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation, Javed Afridi, has announced a heartfelt tribute of PKR 50 million to the valiant Air Defenders of the country.

This tribute comes in light of the recent events that posed a serious threat to national security and public safety. In a situation that could have resulted in significant damage and loss of life, the swift, precise, and heroic response of Pakistan’s Air Defenders ensured that no harm was done and no lives were compromised, said a press release issued here Sunday.

“Their unwavering courage, dedication, and sacrifice are the heartbeat of our national pride. Today, we honour them not just with words, but through meaningful action,” said Javed Afridi.

This contribution is more than a gesture, it is a powerful symbol of national solidarity and deep respect for the heroes who shield our skies with unshakable resolve. It reflects the Zalmi Foundation’s enduring mission to stand beside those who serve the nation with honour.

