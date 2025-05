LAHORE: Heavy rain and windstorm lashes Lahore and adjoining areas, moreover, hailstorm was also reported in some areas of the provincial capital on Sunday.

The thick clouds cover the sky as heavy rain was reported at Iqbal Towm, The Mall, Ferozepur road, Kalma Chowk, Model Town and Gulberg areas of the city which turned the weather pleasant and masses get respite from the scorching heat.

Earlier rain was also reported in Gujranwala.