Group Captain Kamran, who shot down Rafale, receives hero's welcome

RAWALPINDI: Group Captain Kamran Bashir, a Pakistani Christian pilot who brought down an Indian Rafale, was given a hero’s welcome by the soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

A video now going viral on social media shows a group of Pakistani soldiers carrying Kamran Bashir on their shoulders, dancing and singing.

Kamran Bashir was seen seated in a big chair with a trophy in his hand, enjoying the celebrations with a broad smile on his face.

Soon after India carried out missile strikes inside Pakistan on Tuesday night, American officials said that Pakistan shot down an Indian jet using fighter aircraft it acquired from China.