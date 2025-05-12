AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan

Ceasefire marks dawn of new era of peace in region: minister

Recorder Report Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 08:30am

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, in a statement, said that the recent ceasefire has ushered in a new dawn of peace in the region. He emphasized that the entire nation salutes the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who have bravely defended the motherland on every front.

The Minister said that the war hysteria and conspiracies of the Modi government have been thoroughly exposed on the global stage. He highlighted that both political and military leaderships, united on one front, have effectively crushed the nefarious intentions of the enemy. “This national unity is our true strength,” he asserted.

Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar called upon the international community to play a meaningful role in ensuring lasting peace in the region. He stressed that the Pakistani nation stands united against all adversaries, and any malicious intent towards Pakistan will meet a dire fate.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the Minister said that their sacrifices will never be forgotten. He stated that the Pakistan Army has dealt heavy blows to the enemy, and has given a strong and clear message on every front that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty.

He further stated that Modi’s regime has become a threat not only to India but to the peace and stability of the entire region. “The world has now seen the true face of this deceitful government,” he concluded.

