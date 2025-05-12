Noshki oil tanker blast: Another injured dies in Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Another injured of Noshki oil tanker explosion succumbed to his injuries at a Karachi hospital on Sunday.

Death toll in the deadly oil tanker blast incident at Noshki has reached to 17.

Rescue officials in Karachi said that 24 seriously injured people were airlifted to the city by the Balochistan government for medical treatment.

Dead bodies of five deceased, identified as Salman, Wazir Ahmed, Abdul Basit, Dur Muhammad and Mustafa, were earlier shifted to Sohrab Goth mortuary.

According to reports, at least 40 people were injured when an oil tanker exploded after catching fire in Noshki district on April 28.

A huge blaze broke out after the fuel tank of the oil tanker exploded in Noshki town after catching fire.