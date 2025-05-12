Thanksgiving Day: CM Maryam hails PM’s decision

LAHORE: “We are grateful to Allah Almighty for destroying evil intentions of the enemy,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while welcoming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to celebrate Thanksgiving Day. She added, “Today is not just a day of gratitude but a day of pride, courage, and victory of national unity.” She highlighted, “Pakistan Army has proved itself as a brave, professional and talented institution.”

Chief Minister said, “Pakistan’s armed forces responded to Indian aggression not only with bullets, but with wisdom and courage.” She added, “Our Falcons have sent a message to the world that Pakistan’s defence is invincible.” She underscored, “World has come to know that Pakistan will not take a single step back in its defence.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I salute our brave soldiers who looked the enemy in the eye and told him that Pakistan is peaceful, not weak or coward.” She added, “Pakistan’s leadership is sincere, nation is united and armed forces are invincible.” She flagged, “Sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain.”

She said, “We will empower youth with education, skills and technology.” She added, “We will create a Pakistan that no enemy will be able to imagine looking at with evil eyes.”

