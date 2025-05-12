AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-12

CM pays tribute to mothers of martyrs

Recorder Report Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 06:26am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day, honoured the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the mothers of Pakistan’s martyrs, calling them the silent pillars behind the nation’s strength and sovereignty.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the brave mothers of our martyrs, those silent warriors whose sons embraced martyrdom so that Pakistan could stand proud, sovereign, and free.”

The CM saluted the mothers of valiant soldiers who pray every night while their sons guard the nation’s borders. CM Maryam Nawaz expressed that no words could ever truly repay the debt owed to these mothers. “We are forever indebted to the mothers of our martyrs. Their love is the purest, their sacrifice the greatest, and their resilience is the soul of Pakistan.”

The CM said, “With eternal love, respect, and gratitude, we offer our heartfelt salute to the great mothers of our martyrs. Their courage continues to inspire the entire nation.”

