AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-12

BMP says new Tax Ordinance could stifle investment growth

Safdar Rasheed Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has raised significant concerns about the recently implemented Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2025.

FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar observed that the ordinance could severely harm the country’s investment climate, which is already under pressure due to various economic challenges. He further warned that if not reconsidered, these tax measures may discourage both domestic and foreign investors from engaging with Pakistan’s economy, thus hindering growth.

Anjum Nisar expressed disappointment that the new tax laws, while aimed at increasing government revenue, could backfire by creating unnecessary complexities in the business environment. “The tax laws are intended to increase compliance and improve revenue, but they bring with them a set of challenges that may, in fact, make it harder for businesses to operate efficiently,” Nisar said. He emphasized that businesses already face multiple hurdles, including rising costs and an unpredictable economic environment, and the new tax regime could add additional layers of burden on businesses.

“The government needs to understand that businesses are the backbone of the economy. They are the ones who create jobs, drive innovation, and generate the taxes that support government functions,” he said. “Unfortunately, this new ordinance adds layers of complexity that may make it more difficult for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to thrive.”

The FPCCI former Chairman highlighted that while Pakistan’s economy is struggling to recover from previous setbacks, the business community must be supported, not further burdened. He stated that the law, as it stands, does not provide the needed incentives for businesses to flourish. “What we need is a policy environment that fosters growth, encourages investment, and provides a stable foundation for entrepreneurs to take risks. This ordinance does the opposite by imposing measures that will only increase the difficulty of doing business,” Nisar added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy FPCCI Taxes investments BMP business community Tax Laws Mian Anjum Nisar Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance 2025

Comments

200 characters

BMP says new Tax Ordinance could stifle investment growth

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Fragile ceasefire holds, permanent one is in sight

FBR deputes officers at 21 beverages cos

Ceasefire efforts: China ready to play constructive role

PM praises Trump for peace

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories