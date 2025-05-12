Afghan minister discusses trilateral dialogue with Pakistan, China

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Minister for Interior Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani met with Yue Xiaoyong, China’s special envoy, and Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy, along with their accompanying delegations in Kabul.

The meeting was convened to follow up on discussions from the fifth trilateral dialogue between the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan; to prepare for the upcoming sixth round; to review the fifth meeting of foreign ministers from Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries; and to enhance broader political and economic cooperation among the three nations.

Minister of Interior Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized the importance of strengthening regional ties, stating that, from the Islamic Emirate’s perspective, the advancement of economic and political relations, as well as regional understanding, can be achieved through mutual respect and constructive engagement.

The special envoys of China and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening good neighbourly relations and fostering cooperation with Afghanistan based on mutual engagement.

They also agreed that the sixth round of the trilateral dialogue between the foreign ministers would be held in Kabul, continuing the established mechanism.