Pakistan Print 2025-05-12

‘Day of Gratitude’ marked: NA speaker commends valiant role played by armed forces

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to observe a “Day of Gratitude” in light of the successful culmination of Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, terming it a deeply significant and unifying moment in the nation’s history.

“The successful execution of Operation Bunyanun Marsoos marks a moment of profound national pride and reflection,” the Speaker stated on Sunday.

“Today is not merely a celebration of military success, but a day to offer gratitude before Almighty Allah for guiding the nation t with strength, dignity, and honour.”

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commended the valiant role played by the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that the nation’s defense was rendered impregnable through their unmatched courage, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and security of the homeland.

“Our armed forces demonstrated extraordinary resolve and professionalism on every front. Their sacrifices and steadfastness reflect the highest traditions of patriotism,” he said.

He further underscored the significance of national unity and political consensus during the critical period of conflict. “At a time when the nation was under threat, the people of Pakistan rose above their differences and stood united in defence of the motherland. Political forces across the spectrum exhibited maturity and placed national security above partisan interests, sending a clear and powerful message of unity to both friends and foes alike.” the Speaker emphasized that Pakistan emerged from the crisis with not only a strategic and defensive advantage but also a moral and diplomatic victory on the international stage.

“The robust, principled, and restrained response by Pakistan in the face of aggression won the respect of the global community. Our diplomatic outreach and consistent narrative helped shape a broader understanding of Pakistan as a peace-loving,

sovereign nation committed to regional stability,” he said.

He further remarked, “The effective and proportionate response delivered to the enemy during Operation Bunyanun Marsoos was not only a military achievement but also a manifestation of national resilience and wisdom. Every success, every inch of regained honour, was made possible by the blessings and mercy of Almighty.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the families of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“Our martyrs are the eternal guardians of the nation’s honour. Their sacrifice is the foundation upon which our future security is built. The nation will forever remember and cherish their bravery.”

He offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and extended heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families.

“May Allah grant them patience and strength in their hour of grief. Their loved ones did not die in vain — they live on in the nation’s gratitude and in its resolve to remain free, proud, and united.”

He also stated: “Today, Pakistan stands stronger — politically, militarily, and morally. Let this day of gratitude remind us of what we can achieve when we are united, resolute, and guided by faith.”

