AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-12

Maulana Bashir announces cash reward for PAF heroes

Press Release Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

KARACHI: The founder and chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooqi, praised the armed forces for achieving a historic victory against India during a recent operation.

He announced that two heroes of the Pakistan Air Force, who performed an extraordinary feat, will be awarded PKR 2.5 million each as a personal cash reward.

During a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday, Maulana Bashir Farooqi stated, “I want to inform the nation that, by the grace of Allah, we have achieved success and victory. Two nuclear powers stood face to face, but our prayers and determination led us to triumph.” He revealed that, before the operation, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir offered the Fajr prayer, recited the Quran, and prayed for success. Two fighter pilots from the Pakistan Air Force, fully aware of the dangers, embarked on a mission and struck the enemy like falcons. “They obliterated the adversary with their unparalleled bravery,” he said.

The world, including Britain, was astonished by the precision of our armed forces and the missile strikes that rained down on the enemy. Maulana Farooqi emphasised, “The defense of Pakistan is in strong hands. Our armed forces have defeated India’s Modi-led government. We salute our forces and pay tribute to the Chief of Army Staff.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PAF Cash reward Maulana Bashir Farooq

Comments

200 characters

Maulana Bashir announces cash reward for PAF heroes

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Fragile ceasefire holds, permanent one is in sight

FBR deputes officers at 21 beverages cos

Ceasefire efforts: China ready to play constructive role

PM praises Trump for peace

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories