Maulana Bashir announces cash reward for PAF heroes

KARACHI: The founder and chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooqi, praised the armed forces for achieving a historic victory against India during a recent operation.

He announced that two heroes of the Pakistan Air Force, who performed an extraordinary feat, will be awarded PKR 2.5 million each as a personal cash reward.

During a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday, Maulana Bashir Farooqi stated, “I want to inform the nation that, by the grace of Allah, we have achieved success and victory. Two nuclear powers stood face to face, but our prayers and determination led us to triumph.” He revealed that, before the operation, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir offered the Fajr prayer, recited the Quran, and prayed for success. Two fighter pilots from the Pakistan Air Force, fully aware of the dangers, embarked on a mission and struck the enemy like falcons. “They obliterated the adversary with their unparalleled bravery,” he said.

The world, including Britain, was astonished by the precision of our armed forces and the missile strikes that rained down on the enemy. Maulana Farooqi emphasised, “The defense of Pakistan is in strong hands. Our armed forces have defeated India’s Modi-led government. We salute our forces and pay tribute to the Chief of Army Staff.”

