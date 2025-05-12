AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Editorials Print 2025-05-12

Taking stock of situation

Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

EDITORIAL: It’s a ceasefire, however fragile, for now. India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, under pressure from RSS, the ideological fountainhead of ruling BJP, is likely to escalate tensions in near future. Even if open conflict is avoided, the ultra-right regime and its hysterical media will continue to distort facts, and spread canard against Pakistan. We must adopt a long-term perspective. The tension between the two nuclear-armed nations is unlikely to end anytime soon. Pakistan needs to restore its lost credibility on the international stage by distancing itself from extremist elements and undertaking serious reforms — especially economic ones. Modi’s regime is damaging India internally, and the gap between the two nations is narrowing. Pakistan must seize this opportunity.

But that can only happen through economic independence and the establishment of the rule of law. One reason India continues to seek to bully Pakistan, despite being in the wrong, is because of Pakistan’s internal weaknesses. Our economy has been struggling for three decades, with repeated external debt restructurings and recent brushes with default. Foreign policy has been reduced to seeking bailouts from friendly nations and multilateral institutions. As a result, the country is losing its dignity.

Domestically, there exists growing political instability. That the public mandate was undermined in the 2024 elections is a fact. This seems to be the principal reason behind lack of politico-economic stability in the country. Needless to say, India tried to strike when Pakistan appeared internally and externally weakened. But it miscalculated. The people have always stood united behind the security forces to defend country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, setting aside internal divisions. Internationally, China reaffirmed its status as a true strategic ally. India has been pushed back. Pakistan was fortunate — but it cannot rely on luck again. It must prepare to deter future aggression, and that starts with internal resilience and meaningful reforms. We must earn international respect through stability, inclusivity, and self-reliance.

Political disputes must be resolved. Economic policy must address the grievances of all provinces to build national unity. Inequality must be reduced, and the tax burden fairly distributed. The government should adopt austerity by reducing its size and lowering high salaries to set the right tone.

The government and the State Bank of Pakistan must focus on long-term investment strategies, while political and taxation challenges must be addressed head-on. Pakistan cannot afford another war; its fragile economy could collapse under the strain. We must rebuild foreign exchange reserves and attract investment. This is essential to defending ourselves against a hostile adversary. This recent escalation must serve as a wake-up call. It is therefore about time the nation reflected that this is probably the last time we can make some serious efforts towards putting our own house in order without any loss of time. The US President, and good luck, seem to have worked wonders for both Pakistan and India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

