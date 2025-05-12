Karachi cattle markets: section 144 imposed

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi has imposed section 144 in the city to prohibit illegal animal markets and ban on roadside sale of livestock.

City’s Commissioner has clamped section 144 in the city for one month to ensure orderly arrangements for cattle markets in Karachi ahead of Eid ul Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) when traders bring hundreds of thousands of animals from various parts of the country for sale in the metropolis.

Under the commissioner’s order, the sale of animals will be banned at the places, other than the permitted cattle markets. Karachi’s seven district administrations have allowed animal markets at 14 spots in the city.