AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-12

Canadian dollar falls against the greenback

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened to a three-week low against its US counterpart on Friday as signs that trade tensions are hurting employment bolstered expectations for additional interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3935 per US dollar, or 71.74 US cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since April 16 at 1.3944.

For the week, the loonie was down 0.8%, with the currency pulling back from a near seven-month high on Tuesday at 1.3748.

Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 6.9% in April, the highest level since November and above the 6.8% rate economists had expected, as the economy added just 7,400 jobs.

“Tariff uncertainty is now weighing on employment, and we see little chance these worries will fade in the near future,” said Nick Rees, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe Ltd.

“We see little reason that this jobs data should stand in the way of further BoC policy easing in June, and that leaves loonie risks skewed to the downside as traders price this in.”

