AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-12

Most Gulf bourses gain on US-China trade talks

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf edged higher on Sunday as US-China resumed talks in Geneva aimed at cooling the trade war that threatens to seriously damage the global economy.

Senior US and Chinese officials met again on Sunday in Geneva, Reuters reported citing two sources familiar with the situation.

On Friday, comments by President Donald Trump that an 80% tariff on Chinese goods “seems right” - making his first suggestion of a specific alternative to the 145% levies - created some hope of progress toward resolving the dispute.

In Qatar, the index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.9% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, hit by a 3.8% slide in ACWA Power Company.

However, Saudi Aramco finished 0.6% higher. The world’s top oil exporter reported a net profit of 97.54 billion riyals ($26.01 billion) for the first quarter, which beat a company-provided median estimate from 16 analysts of $25.36 billion.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 1.1% as most of its constituents were in negative territory including Commercial International Bank, which retreated 1.6%.

Donald Trump Gulf STOCK US china trade

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses gain on US-China trade talks

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Fragile ceasefire holds, permanent one is in sight

FBR deputes officers at 21 beverages cos

Ceasefire efforts: China ready to play constructive role

PM praises Trump for peace

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories