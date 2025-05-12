AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
US suspends Mexican cattle, horse and bison imports over screwworm pest

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 01:11am

WASHINGTON: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Sunday said she is suspending imports of live cattle, horse and bison through the southern U.S. border over the damaging pest New World screwworm, following up on a threat she issued last month to her Mexican counterpart.

US tariffs: what is on the table?

"Due to the threat of New World Screwworm I am announcing the suspension of live cattle, horse, & bison imports through U.S. southern border ports of entry effective immediately," Rollins said. "The last time this devastating pest invaded America, it took 30 years for our cattle industry to recover. This cannot happen again."

US cattle bison imports horse screwworm pest

