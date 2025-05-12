US suspends Mexican cattle, horse and bison imports over screwworm pest

WASHINGTON: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Sunday said she is suspending imports of live cattle, horse and bison through the southern U.S. border over the damaging pest New World screwworm, following up on a threat she issued last month to her Mexican counterpart.

"Due to the threat of New World Screwworm I am announcing the suspension of live cattle, horse, & bison imports through U.S. southern border ports of entry effective immediately," Rollins said. "The last time this devastating pest invaded America, it took 30 years for our cattle industry to recover. This cannot happen again."