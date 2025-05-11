AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Pakistan Army wrote ‘indelible chapter’, says Gohar Ejaz

BR Web Desk Published 11 May, 2025 11:06pm

Former caretaker Federal Minister and chairman Economic Policy & Business Development Think Tank Gohar Ejaz said that Pakistan armed forces have written an indelible chapter in history—marked by professionalism, strategic foresight, and the unwavering defense of the homeland against hostile designs.

Ejaz while congratulating the Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said that his vision has delivered a powerful message of unity, peace, and steadfastness to the entire nation.

“You are not only a bold and fearless military commander, but have also emerged as a beacon of national confidence and integrity for Pakistan. Under your command, the Pakistan Armed Forces have written an indelible chapter in our history—marked by professionalism, strategic foresight, and the unwavering defense of our homeland against hostile designs”, Ejaz added.

Pakistan armed forces delivered ‘textbook’ response to Indian aggression: DG ISPR

Ejaz also paid profound tribute to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, saying that his exemplary leadership in strengthening Pakistan’s defense institutions has greatly contributed to the national sovereignty and self-reliance.

“Your decisive and unmatched response to aerial aggression showcased the exceptional skill and professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force. By defending our airspace and neutralizing enemy threats, you demonstrated that Pakistan’s skies remain unbreachable under your command”, Ejaz added.

Former minister said that in current scenario , the unwavering support extended by China across all fronts is a testament to a relationship that goes far beyond politics and diplomatic relationships—one built on unshakable trust and enduring solidarity.

Surprisingly, Pakistan and India agree to ceasefire

The execution of Operation Bunyan un Marsoos was not merely a military campaign; it was a profound expression of national ideology, discipline, and loyalty. It reignited pride and confidence in every Pakistani heart and symbolized the defense of a free, sovereign, and dignified state, Ejaz said.

