Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that the recently agreed ceasefire between Pakistan and India is “unconditional.”

Speaking exclusively with Aaj News, the foreign minister said the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio called him on Saturday morning, and conveyed the Indian government’s offer for a ceasefire.

“We agreed to the ceasefire offer with an open heart because we are a peace-loving nation, and we want peace,” he said.

More to follow.