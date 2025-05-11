Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, city’s mayor says

Ukraine’s air defence units were trying to repel a Russian air attack on Kyiv, the city’s mayor said, after Ukraine’s air force warned of a drone attack on the capital.

Vladimir Putin proposes direct peace talks with Ukraine after three years of war

The attack came hours after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin proposed direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul that he said should be aimed at bringing a durable peace. Reuters’ witnesses heard blasts in Kyiv from what sounded like air defence units in operation.