Pakistan

Nation observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ today over success of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’

BR Web Desk Published May 11, 2025 Updated May 11, 2025 11:30am

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the nation will observe “Youm-e-Tashakkur” across the country today [Sunday] to commemorate Pakistan’s successful response to Indian aggression and the triumph of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos,” according to Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, the Prime Minister declared that this day of thanksgiving would be dedicated to expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah, honoring the unmatched bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and celebrating the unity and resilience of the Pakistani people.

US President Trump says will work with Pakistan, India to resolve Kashmir issue

The Prime Minister stated that “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” had delivered a decisive and effective response to the enemy’s aggression, demonstrating Pakistan’s superiority on all fronts.

“We are grateful to Allah Almighty for blessing us with this success and honor,” he added.

He further emphasized that despite persistent provocations from the enemy, Pakistan had defended itself with maximum restraint while maintaining complete military preparedness.

PM Sharif called upon the nation, with special emphasis on religious scholars, to participate in collective Nawafil and offer special prayers throughout the country for the martyrs (Shuhada) and war heroes (Ghazis).

In closing, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering commitment, stating that the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces would never be forgotten as the Pakistani people stand united in solidarity with their brave defenders.

Pakistan and India PM Shehbaz Sharif

