May 11, 2025
Print 2025-05-11

Committed to faithful implementation: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of ceasefire between Pakistan and India, announced earlier Saturday.

The Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan was responding to media queries regarding the statement made by the Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri regarding ceasefire violations.

Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint.

Violations reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

“We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels, FO Spokesperson said, adding the troops on ground should also exercise restraint.”

