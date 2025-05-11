Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hailed Pakistan’s military might and warning archrival India that any future provocation would be answered with firepower, not diplomacy.

In a televised address to the nation, PM Sharif lambasted India over what he called “unprovoked aggression,” accusing New Delhi of using the Pahalgam incident as a flimsy excuse to spark conflict. “India tried to undermine our sovereignty – and ended up flat on its back,” he said. “I appreciate the Pakistan Army – the whole nation stand by its armed forces as a wall of steel.”

The prime minister maintained that Indian forces deliberately targeted civilian areas in a cowardly and shameful campaign, saying Pakistan had no choice but to strike back – and strike hard. “Within hours, their artillery was silenced and airbases left smoking. “We responded in the language they understand best.”

India waged unjustified war using Pahalgam as excuse: PM Shehbaz

Calling Pakistan’s military response ‘measured but mighty’, PM Sharif emphasised the country’s resolve while warning that future provocations won’t be tolerated. “Let there be no doubt: what couldn’t be resolved at the table will be settled on the battlefield if we must.”

Sharif praised the leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and gave a nod to journalists and online voices, who helped shatter Indian propaganda.

He went on to acknowledge international support, singling out US President Donald Trump for ceasefire efforts and hailing “time-tested friend” China, along with allies like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Qatar, and the UK.

“This moment is one of national unity and iron resolve,” Sharif concluded. “Our enemies tested us – and found steel instead.”

