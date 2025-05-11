AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-11

Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hailed Pakistan’s military might and warning archrival India that any future provocation would be answered with firepower, not diplomacy.

In a televised address to the nation, PM Sharif lambasted India over what he called “unprovoked aggression,” accusing New Delhi of using the Pahalgam incident as a flimsy excuse to spark conflict. “India tried to undermine our sovereignty – and ended up flat on its back,” he said. “I appreciate the Pakistan Army – the whole nation stand by its armed forces as a wall of steel.”

The prime minister maintained that Indian forces deliberately targeted civilian areas in a cowardly and shameful campaign, saying Pakistan had no choice but to strike back – and strike hard. “Within hours, their artillery was silenced and airbases left smoking. “We responded in the language they understand best.”

India waged unjustified war using Pahalgam as excuse: PM Shehbaz

Calling Pakistan’s military response ‘measured but mighty’, PM Sharif emphasised the country’s resolve while warning that future provocations won’t be tolerated. “Let there be no doubt: what couldn’t be resolved at the table will be settled on the battlefield if we must.”

Sharif praised the leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and gave a nod to journalists and online voices, who helped shatter Indian propaganda.

He went on to acknowledge international support, singling out US President Donald Trump for ceasefire efforts and hailing “time-tested friend” China, along with allies like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Qatar, and the UK.

“This moment is one of national unity and iron resolve,” Sharif concluded. “Our enemies tested us – and found steel instead.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif ceasefire Pakistan’s military Pak India ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Cigarettes: WHO pressures FBR to further raise FED

FY26 budget: Rates of CGT and WHT will be reduced

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

Country fully opens air space

Committed to faithful implementation: FO

PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

SC dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea of FPSC with costs

World Bank rates $118m KP project as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories