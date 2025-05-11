India dismisses state-run clean energy agency chairman

NEW DELHI: India has removed the chairman of the Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) with immediate effect, the federal ministry of personnel said in a notice on Saturday, just over a month ahead of the scheduled end of his tenure.

The former top bureaucrat at India’s environment ministry was appointed SECI chairman in June 2023, and was scheduled to end his tenure as SECI chief next month.

The government did not provide a reason for dismissing Rameshwar Prasad Gupta. Gupta declined comment.

During Gupta’s tenure, SECI had barred India’s Reliance Power from participating in competitive tenders for renewable energy projects.