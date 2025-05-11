5.3 quake jolts Islamabad, parts of KPK

ISLAMABAD: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday where no damage has been reported so far.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 230 km in the Hindukash region of Afghanistan, a private news channel reported.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in various regions, including Islamabad, Swat, Swabi, Nowshera, Attock and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).