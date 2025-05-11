AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan
2025-05-11

PM briefs President about Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Naveed Butt Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday and briefed the President about the Indian aggression and effective response being given to India by Pakistan in the form of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, were also present during the meeting.

The President lauded the exceptional professionalism and bravery of the Armed Forces of the country for giving a befitting response to Indian unprovoked aggression and missile attacks. The President reaffirmed that Pakistan, as a responsible and peace-loving nation, had demonstrated considerable restraint in the face of Indian provocations. He regretted that continued Indian belligerence had left Pakistan with no option but to respond decisively in defence of its sovereignty and to protect its citizens. President Zardari emphasised that the entire Pakistani nation stands united and resolutely supports its Armed Forces in the face of Indian aggression. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Aiwan e Sadr Indo Pak tensions Pak India ceasefire Bunyan un Marsoos

