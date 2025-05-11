AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Markets Print 2025-05-11

‘Cotton has been cultivated over 2.2m acres so far’

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

LAHORE: Growers in Punjab have so far cultivated cotton on over 2.2 million acres of land against the target of 3.5 million acres.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said this while chairing a review meeting on cotton cultivation at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magasi, Chairman National Seed Authority Dr Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, Dr Abdul Qayyum, Aamir Rasool, Consultant to the Agriculture Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, progressive farmer Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Syed Hassan Raza, agricultural scientist Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, Chief Engineers from the Irrigation Department, and Directors of Agriculture from Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur. Other divisional directors (extension) joined online.

The secretary further stated that the final phase of cotton sowing will continue until May 25. Additionally, a special incentive package is being provided to transform Bahawalpur Division into a true cotton valley. The selection process of model farms for cotton is ongoing, and adequate canal water supply is being ensured in cotton-growing areas. Moreover, guidance for the proper care of early-sown cotton is underway. Specific tasks have been assigned to relevant formations to guide cotton growers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

