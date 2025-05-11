State-of-the-art control room launched to enhance public service delivery

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has launched a state-of-the-art control room that operates 24 hours a day to implement measures to enhance public service delivery across the city.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited the modern control room established at the DC Office here on Saturday, where Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Hafiz Muhammad Mudassar Nawaz and Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquar-ters Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry provided a comprehensive briefing on the facility’s operations.

This control room is fully equipped to provide immediate solutions to civic problems while maintaining constant readiness to address any emergencies that may arise.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that they aim to provide uninterrupted services to citizens so they do not face any inconvenience in their daily lives. “The control room not only offers swift resolution to public complaints but also serves as a hub for all essential information,” he added.

He also emphasised the importance of their campaign against false news, saying, “Our strategy aims not just to prevent misinformation but also to ensure citizens have timely access to accurate information. Our social media wing monitors content 24 hours a day and promptly refutes any rumours or misleading information.”

According to him, the administration has made the control room number fully operational for citizens, who can contact 03070002345 for any information or assistance, or access updates through the administration’s official social media pages. These initiatives are vital in improving the quality of urban life and transforming Lahore into a safer and more prosperous city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025