AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-11

State-of-the-art control room launched to enhance public service delivery

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has launched a state-of-the-art control room that operates 24 hours a day to implement measures to enhance public service delivery across the city.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited the modern control room established at the DC Office here on Saturday, where Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Hafiz Muhammad Mudassar Nawaz and Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquar-ters Muhammad Jafar Chaudhry provided a comprehensive briefing on the facility’s operations.

This control room is fully equipped to provide immediate solutions to civic problems while maintaining constant readiness to address any emergencies that may arise.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that they aim to provide uninterrupted services to citizens so they do not face any inconvenience in their daily lives. “The control room not only offers swift resolution to public complaints but also serves as a hub for all essential information,” he added.

He also emphasised the importance of their campaign against false news, saying, “Our strategy aims not just to prevent misinformation but also to ensure citizens have timely access to accurate information. Our social media wing monitors content 24 hours a day and promptly refutes any rumours or misleading information.”

According to him, the administration has made the control room number fully operational for citizens, who can contact 03070002345 for any information or assistance, or access updates through the administration’s official social media pages. These initiatives are vital in improving the quality of urban life and transforming Lahore into a safer and more prosperous city.

