Hyundai launches All-new TUCSON Hybrid, deliveries commence nationwide

LAHORE: Pakistan Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited successfully hosted the nationwide launch of the all-new Hyundai TUCSON Hybrid on May 7th, 2025.

It marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s automotive industry while building on the legacy of the TUCSON 2020, which redefined the SUV landscape in Pakistan. The all-new TUCSON Hybrid arrives as the first all-wheel drive (AWD) hybrid SUV in its segment, integrating advanced hybrid technology, latest-generation facelift design, and all-terrain capabilities to meet the evolving demands of modern drivers.

The Hyundai TUCSON Hybrid 2025 introduces segment-first technologies including memory seats, a fingerprint sensor, head-up display (HUD), and heated and ventilated seats. All this and more features backed by advanced Korean engineering offer a premium, tech-forward driving experience for future-ready drivers.

Designed with the Pakistani consumer in mind, it also features multi-terrain drive modes (Snow, Mud, Sand) for greater control across challenging road conditions.

Equally important is its fuel-efficient hybrid system, delivering enhanced mileage without sacrificing performance. As the nation faces increasing energy costs and fuel dependency, the TUCSON Hybrid 2025 provides a smarter, more economical solution, offering long-term value to consumers while contributing to national energy sustainability plan.

The exclusive launch event took place at Hyundai Premium, Lahore, and brought together media representatives, industry stakeholders, and automotive enthusiasts.

Guests received an exclusive first look at both All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) variants of the all-new TUCSON Hybrid, followed by a media briefing and interactive content capture sessions. The reveal showcased the SUV’s latest face lifted design, refined interior, and advanced hybrid features.

Deliveries of the all-new Hyundai TUCSON Hybrid have started on all Hyundai dealerships across the country, bringing this pioneering SUV to customers nationwide.

