Aleema’s plea dismissed

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, seeking immediate permission to meet her brother in jail.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah rejected Khan’s sister Aleema Khan’s application requesting to grant her permission for meeting her brother in prison on immediate basis.

In his written order, the judge stated that while the application was submitted on the grounds of Aleema Khan being the real sister of the accused, it has been referred to the Superintendent of Central Jail Rawalpindi with instructions to handle the matter in accordance with the Prison Rules and Jail Manual.

“The application is disposed of accordingly,” the court order concluded.

