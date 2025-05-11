AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-11

12 people die in road accidents in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1256 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in these RTCs, 12 people died.

According to the Emergency Services Department on Saturday, 1,256 people were injured in road traffic crashes in Punjab. Out of these, 654 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 869 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals. The majority (76%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed 790 drivers, 63 underage drivers, 176 pedestrians, and 569 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 223 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 295 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 82 with 111 victims and at third Multan with 80 RTCs and 91 victims.

The details further reveal that 1535 victims were affected by road traffic crashes, including 1221 males and 314 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 268 were under 18 years of age, 832 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the remaining 435 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data, 1201 motorbikes, 96 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 32 vans, 13 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the aforementioned road traffic accidents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

road accidents Emergency Services Department Road Traffic Crashes road accidents in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

12 people die in road accidents in Punjab

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Cigarettes: WHO pressures FBR to further raise FED

FY26 budget: Rates of CGT and WHT will be reduced

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

Country fully opens air space

Committed to faithful implementation: FO

PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

SC dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea of FPSC with costs

World Bank rates $118m KP project as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories