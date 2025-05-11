12 people die in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1256 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in these RTCs, 12 people died.

According to the Emergency Services Department on Saturday, 1,256 people were injured in road traffic crashes in Punjab. Out of these, 654 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 869 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals. The majority (76%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed 790 drivers, 63 underage drivers, 176 pedestrians, and 569 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 223 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 295 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 82 with 111 victims and at third Multan with 80 RTCs and 91 victims.

The details further reveal that 1535 victims were affected by road traffic crashes, including 1221 males and 314 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 268 were under 18 years of age, 832 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the remaining 435 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data, 1201 motorbikes, 96 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 32 vans, 13 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the aforementioned road traffic accidents.

