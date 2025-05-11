AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan

JUI leader hails armed forces

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

KARACHI: Qari Muhammad Usman, Deputy Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Sindh, hailed the Pakistan Armed Forces’ “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” as a historic and decisive strike against India, crushing its “nefarious designs.” He praised the Pakistan Air Force for its professionalism and bravery, stating that the operation silenced India’s provocations and shook its defenses. He affirmed JUI’s unwavering support, with its workers ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the military on all fronts.

He condemned India’s aggression, likening it to Israel’s actions and accusing both of conspiring against the Muslim world. Declaring national unity, he vowed that Pakistan would defeat India militarily, diplomatically, and ideologically. The JUI leader concluded by honouring the armed forces predicting a future where Pakistan’s flag flies over Delhi.

