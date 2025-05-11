PSDP 2025-26: Planning minister briefed about priority projects in different sectors

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a crucial meeting to prioritise projects for the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Members Planning Commission and senior officials of the ministry briefed the minister about the priority projects in different sectors. The meeting is a visible resolve of the Government of Pakistan not to let anything derail Pakistan’s development and economic growth agenda and continue working for economic transformation with redoubled efforts.

The meeting focused on prioritising essential development projects aligned with the Uraan Pakistan, 5Es National Economic transformation framework and amidst economic constraints.

The minister emphasised the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani government, saying, “Despite the challenges we face, our commitment for the growth of the country is absolute. We will not compromise on the betterment of our people and progress of our nation.”

Minister Iqbal also spoke about Pakistan’s defence capabilities and economic stability: “While we are committed to peace, let me be clear: Pakistan possesses a strong defence. We will not allow India to play havoc with our efforts to stabilise our economy and pursue our development agenda. No challenge is too big when we have the determination to succeed.”

Planning Minister Iqbal further emphasised that the current and upcoming PSDP is completely aligned with the URAAN Pakistan initiative and prioritises enhancement of productivity as defined in the framework based on the 5Es: Exports, Equity and Empowerment, E-Pakistan, Environment and Climate, and Energy and Infrastructure.

Minister Iqbal stated that “In prioritising critical development projects for the upcoming fiscal year, we are keenly focused on ensuring the continuity of essential initiatives, especially those that are near completion; those of strategic national importance; and projects with allocated block funding. It is being ensured that approved project for the coming year are assigned adequately funded.”

Through a rigorous process of rationalisation and prioritisation, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is working towards a development portfolio which enhances productivity and ensures impactful outcomes. The projects that will be included will be aligned with the vision of Uraan Pakistan and build vital infrastructure for enhanced productivity, invest in future of the country, provide essential operational support, develop human capital, and strengthen Pakistan’s soft power.

Minister Professor Iqbal concluded that the challenges were immense but the government was committed to continue focusing on all areas for the well being of the people of Pakistan. “Acknowledging the realities of the upcoming fiscal year, the Planning Ministry is proactively addressing the need for a recalibrated development budget. We are diligently working to optimize resource allocation to ensure the continued progress of critical projects in alignment with the URAAN Pakistan vision and the Federal government’s development priorities. This strategic approach will enable us to navigate the evolving fiscal landscape while maintaining our focus on enhancing productivity and achieving our national development goals,” maintained the minister.

