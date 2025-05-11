AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-11

The challenge of quiet quitting

Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and with shifting employee attitudes, organizations are faced by an invisible but significant challenge — quiet quitting. Not technically an actual resignation, but an emotional disengagement by an employee from work beyond contract.

A manifestation of unhappiness, overwork, and an expectation of better work-life balance. To HR professionals, it is the key indicator of deep-seated system imbalances within the organization.

Quiet quitting is by no means new, but is made more apparent by the ubiquity of social media, as well as by sweeping work culture changes. Quiet quitters only do the bare minimum that is required of them by job designation, avoiding overtime, side tasks, or emotionally exhausting tasks.

Passive resistance is at the heart of it, as it conveys dissatisfaction without directly challenging management or providing notice. Hence, it is more difficult for employers to observe and alter.

Some reasons for this pattern are:

  • Work life Imbalance & Burnout: Feeling overburdened by unrealistic expectations, employees can disengage.

  • Lack of Recognition: When extra work is not rewarded, motivation is lost.

  • Ineffective Management and Communication: Ineffective leadership can shatter beliefs as well as commitment.

  • Limited Career Progress: When employees have no development opportunities, they stagnate.

  • Toxic Work Culture: Psychologically unsupportive workplaces induce withdrawal.

Quiet quitting poses risks to productivity, innovation, and corporate culture. Conventional engagement models and performance management metrics are subverted by it. HR must view it as a system of feedback — that is, an expression of what is missing from the employee experience.

To counteract quiet quitting, HR specialists need to do the following:

  • Implement transparent and empathetic leadership practices.

  • Promote mental health, flexible work schedules, and wellness programs.

  • Encourage two-way dialogue and regular check-in meetings.

  • Create systems of recognition that recognize consistent effort.

  • Provide career development and learning opportunities.

These interventions minimize disengagement while promoting higher levels of belongingness, as well as purpose. Quiet quitting is only the expression, but not the issue. It is an expression of unfulfilled employee needs for more purposeful, respectful, and balanced workspaces. By getting to the underlying causes, HR can make this challenge an opportunity — an opportunity to develop a trust-oriented, purpose-driven, and sustainable performance culture.

Muhammad Faaray Ashrafi

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

COVID19 COVID-19 pandemic employee

Comments

200 characters

The challenge of quiet quitting

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Cigarettes: WHO pressures FBR to further raise FED

FY26 budget: Rates of CGT and WHT will be reduced

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

Country fully opens air space

Committed to faithful implementation: FO

PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

SC dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea of FPSC with costs

World Bank rates $118m KP project as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories