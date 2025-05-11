AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan

Indian strikes: Omer slams PM for delayed response

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday sharply criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government for its four-day delay in responding to India’s missile strikes on Pakistani soil, accusing the leadership of “criminal negligence” and failing to act swiftly in the face of aggression.

In a scathing statement posted on X, Ayub condemned the government’s inadequate response, which he claimed led to the loss of lives and significant damage to military installations.

“The response should have been immediate, severe, and decisive to send India a clear message,” Ayub said. “Instead, this yellow-bellied, cowardly puppet regime waited FOUR DAYS to act. The blood of those we lost is on Shehbaz Sharif’s hands.”

His remarks came after Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire brokered by the United States to halt the escalation. However, Ayub made it clear that the damage had already been done and the government’s hesitation had only made matters worse.

While heavily criticising the civilian leadership, Ayub commended the armed forces, praising the performance of the military in repelling Indian jets and drones.

He highlighted the role of China’s J-10C fighter jets, integrated with AI-enabled radar systems, which he said were pivotal in fending off India’s French-made Rafale jets. Ayub also credited ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s government for the military upgrades made during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly under the leadership of former Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

“Pakistan Zindabad!” Ayub declared, celebrating the military’s bravery.

However, the conflict came at a human cost. Ayub confirmed that Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf and four other Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel were martyred during an Indian drone attack on the Bholari Air Base in Sindh. He extended condolences to the victims’ families.

