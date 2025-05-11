AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Markets Print 2025-05-11

Wait-and-see mood prevails on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2025

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

