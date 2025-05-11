AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-11

Gold prices firm

KARACHI: Gold prices held steady on Saturday, as global trend remained stable, traders said. International market...
Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

KARACHI: Gold prices held steady on Saturday, as global trend remained stable, traders said.

International market traded bullion at $3, 325 per ounce while local gold rates stood unchanged at Rs350,900 per tola and Rs300,840 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices also remained firm at Rs3,417 per tola and Rs2,929 per 10 grams with world market holding firm at over $32 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold Gold Prices Silver prices All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices firm

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Cigarettes: WHO pressures FBR to further raise FED

FY26 budget: Rates of CGT and WHT will be reduced

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

Country fully opens air space

Committed to faithful implementation: FO

PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

SC dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea of FPSC with costs

World Bank rates $118m KP project as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories