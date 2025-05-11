Gold prices firm

KARACHI: Gold prices held steady on Saturday, as global trend remained stable, traders said.

International market traded bullion at $3, 325 per ounce while local gold rates stood unchanged at Rs350,900 per tola and Rs300,840 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices also remained firm at Rs3,417 per tola and Rs2,929 per 10 grams with world market holding firm at over $32 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025