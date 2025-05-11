AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
May 11, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-11

WEBCOP condoles death of labour leader Kaniz Fatima

Press Release Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

KARACHI: The Workers Employers Bilateral Co-uncil of Pakistan (WEBCOP) expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Madam Kaniz Fatima, affectionately known as “Baji,” after a prolonged illness. A pioneering figure in Pakistan’s labour movement, she was the Founding Vice Chairperson of WEBCOP and the country’s first prominent female labour leader.

Members of WEBCOP from across Pakistan have paid heartfelt tributes, recognizing her decades-long struggle for the rights and dignity of workers. They noted her relentless efforts in championing equality and protection for women in the workforce, advocating against gender discrimination, workplace harassment, and violence.

Madam Kaniz Fatima’s work at Pakistan’s Ports was particularly lauded. Despite the industry being predominantly male, especially among by-road port workers, she ensured these workers were acknowledged and received fair treatment and remuneration.

As a key figure in the establishment of WEBCOP, she was unanimously appointed Vice Chairperson — a role she held with distinction until her health declined. Known for her balanced approach to labour and industrial development, she once advised then-President Pervez Musharraf to pursue robust industrialization policies, underscoring her vision for national progress alongside worker welfare.

Throughout her life, she remained a vocal supporter of women’s active participation in the labour force, mentoring and empowering countless individuals across sectors. Her leadership bridged the divide between workers and employers, earning the respect and admiration of both.

Pakistan has lost a towering figure of the labour movement — a voice of integrity, resilience, and unity. WEBCOP mourns her loss and extends its deepest condolences to her family, comrades, and the entire labour community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WEBCOP Kaniz Fatima

