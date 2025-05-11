AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-11

SAI urges govt to withdraw recent ITO

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry (SAI) has made an urgent appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to withdraw the recently promulgated Income Tax Ordinance (Ordinance No IV of 2025), citing serious concerns over its constitutionality and adverse impact on the formal business sector.

In an appeal to the Prime Minister, SAI President Ahmed Azeem Alvi acknowledged the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the business environment but warned that the proposed amendments risk derailing these efforts by imposing harsh and disproportionate measures on formal sector businesses.

“The new provisions undermine the documented economy, discourage compliance, and may reverse the progress made in broadening the tax base,” SAI President stated.

“These amendments are not only economically burdensome but also legally problematic. They appear to violate constitutional guarantees, the principles of natural justice, and the fundamental concept of ‘no taxation without representation’ enshrined in Article 77 of the Constitution.”

SAI emphasized that bypassing parliamentary procedures to implement such sweeping changes sets a troubling precedent and damages investor confidence at a time when economic stability is desperately required.

The SITE Association has urged the government for immediate withdrawal of the controversial amendment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

income tax ordinance SITE Association of Industry SAI Ahmed Azeem Alvi

Comments

200 characters

SAI urges govt to withdraw recent ITO

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Cigarettes: WHO pressures FBR to further raise FED

FY26 budget: Rates of CGT and WHT will be reduced

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

Country fully opens air space

Committed to faithful implementation: FO

PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

SC dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea of FPSC with costs

World Bank rates $118m KP project as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories