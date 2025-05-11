Islamabad facing alarming rise in crime incidents

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed a surge in criminal activity over the past week, with at least 64 incidents of crime, including carjacking, armed robberies, and street snatching, reported across various localities, according to official police data.

The report compiled from multiple police stations reveals a troubling pattern: 43 cases of carjacking, 13 street crimes involving mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint, seven robberies and dacoities, and one murder case were registered during the week.

Several police jurisdictions emerged as crime hotspots, including Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Golra, Secretariat, Khanna, and Koral. These areas recorded the highest number of incidents and appear to be the primary focus of criminal gangs currently operating in the city.

In the same period, auto thieves stole four motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station; four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station; another four motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station; three motorbikes and one car from the limits of Karachi Company police station; three motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Koral police station, as well as one motorbikes and one car was stolen from the limits of Shams Colony police station.

During the last week, two cases of robbery, four cases of auto theft and one case of street crime were reported to Karachi Company police station, and robbers struck at two different places, and auto thieves stole four motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station.

Another five cases included two cases of robbery, one each case of street crime, motorbike and car theft were reported to the Gorla police station during the last week.

Furthermore, four cases of auto theft were reported to the Secretariat police station, and one case each of robbery, street crime and two cases of car theft were reported to Khanna police station.

Similarly, one car and three motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Golra police station and four cases of case of street crime and three cases of motorbike theft were reported to Koral police station during the last week.

Police officials said that they are investigating the spike in criminal incidents and are working to apprehend those responsible. However, residents across the capital are urging increased patrols and visible police presence to deter criminal activity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025