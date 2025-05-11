AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-11

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 10, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 11, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 10, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 11, 2025) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        40-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           36-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)        35-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Lahore            38-26 (°C) 01-00 (%)        39-25 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana           45-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)        45-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        43-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)        41-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      31-16 (ºC) 75-00 (%)        29-17 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar          36-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        35-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta            31-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        35-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        32-21 (ºC) 68-00 (%)
Sukkur            45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:06 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:48 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

