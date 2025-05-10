JF-17 Thunder taking off to destroy Indian S-400 defence system

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 9
|
281.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 9
|
281.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 9
|
145.37
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 9
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 9
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 9
|
1.12
|
UK LIBOR % / May 9
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 9
|
5,659.91
|
India Sensex / May 9
|
79,454.47
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 9
|
37,503.33
|
Nasdaq / May 9
|
17,928.92
|
Hang Seng / May 9
|
22,867.74
|
FTSE 100 / May 9
|
8,554.80
|
Dow Jones / May 9
|
41,249.38
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 9
|
23,499.32
|
France CAC40 / May 9
|
7,743.75
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 9
|
61.02
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 9
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 9
|
300,840
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 9
|
3,324.98
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 9
|
66.61
|
Petrol/Litre / May 10
|
252.63
|
Diesel/Litre / May 10
|
256.64
|Stock
|Price
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / May 9
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3
▲ 0.67 (28.76%)
|
Premier Insurance / May 9
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
5.15
▲ 0.72 (16.25%)
|
Escorts Bank / May 9
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
5.98
▲ 0.83 (16.12%)
|
Parmount Sp. / May 9
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.22
▲ 0.41 (14.59%)
|
UDL International / May 9
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
7.10
▲ 0.85 (13.6%)
|
Abdullah Shah / May 9
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
5.44
▲ 0.65 (13.57%)
|
Chenab Ltd (Pref) / May 9
Chenab Limited (Pref)(CLCPS)
|
2.05
▲ 0.23 (12.64%)
|
LSE Capital / May 9
LSE Capital Limited(LSECL)
|
4.39
▲ 0.48 (12.28%)
|
Cnergyico PK / May 9
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
6.42
▲ 0.7 (12.24%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / May 9
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
3.90
▲ 0.41 (11.75%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Cyan Limited / May 9
Cyan Limited(CYAN)
|
27.05
▼ -5.03 (-15.68%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / May 9
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
7.11
▼ -1 (-12.33%)
|
Universal Ins. / May 9
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
8.25
▼ -1 (-10.81%)
|
Sally Textile / May 9
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
7.14
▼ -0.86 (-10.75%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / May 9
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
8.43
▼ -0.95 (-10.13%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 9
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
42.57
▼ -4.73 (-10%)
|
Khyber Tobacco / May 9
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited(KHTC)
|
342.26
▼ -38.03 (-10%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / May 9
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
9.29
▼ -1.03 (-9.98%)
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / May 9
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
12.23
▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 9
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
18.44
▼ -2 (-9.78%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
47,087,025
▲ 0.06
|
Cnergyico PK / May 9
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
33,590,475
▲ 0.7
|
Sui South Gas / May 9
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
29,288,646
▼ -1.53
|
B.O.Punjab / May 9
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
18,310,598
▲ 0.44
|
Pak Refinery / May 9
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
15,347,121
▲ 0.3
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / May 9
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
14,961,675
▼ -1.35
|
Sui North Gas / May 9
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
14,847,660
▲ 5.69
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 9
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,463,181
▲ 0.09
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 9
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
13,544,491
▲ 2.45
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 9
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
13,517,642
▲ 0.05
