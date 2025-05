SRINAGAR: Two loud blasts were heard in Indian Illegally Ocuppied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) summer capital of Srinagar on Saturday, near the city airport and the local headquarters of the army, according to an official, a Reuters witness, and local residents.

US mission to Pakistan restricts all personnel movements, State Department says

Two blasts were also heard in IIOJK’s Baramulla town, an official and residents told Reuters, as fighting continued between Pakistan and India.