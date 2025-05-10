Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

ISLAMABAD: Amidst escalating tension between Pakistan and India, various countries have intensified their efforts, urging maximum restraint, calm and seeking peaceful resolution to the growing crisis.

Minister of State for Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Adel Al Jubeir dashed to Islamabad Friday evening on an emergency visit and held crucial talks with Pakistani leadership, aiming to bring down growing temperature between the two nuclear-armed rivals following April 22 Pahalgam and May 9 Indian attack on several Pakistani cities.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press release, the two leaders held discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the time-tested and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They also exchanged perspectives on the evolving regional situation.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s constructive diplomatic efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts to ease rising tensions between Pakistan and India, but made it clear that Pakistan would not hesitate to defend its sovereignty at all costs.

Speaking with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, during his one-day visit to Islamabad, Sharif acknowledged Riyadh’s ongoing efforts to defuse the situation, which has escalated between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

However, the prime minister emphasised that Pakistan remained fully committed to defending its territorial integrity, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter.

At the same time, Sharif extended warm regards to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, lauding the long-standing ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He praised Riyadh’s unwavering support to Pakistan in times of crisis.

Al-Jubeir expressed sorrow over the civilian casualties, reiterating Riyadh’s concern over the volatile situation and calling for de-escalation. He stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between the two nations, in line with international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, received a telephone call from the UK Secretary of State, David Lammy.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister also received calls from the Foreign Minister of Japan, Iwaya Takeshi, and Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to statement issued by Foreign Office, Dar briefed British Foreign Secretary Davd Lammy on the regional situation due to India’s illegal and unprovoked attacks on multiple cities across Pakistan that resulted in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

He emphasised that Pakistan had demonstrated restraint in the face of these violations of international law and the UN Charter that threatened regional peace and security. The Government of Pakistan remained firmly committed to defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025