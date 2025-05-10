Ahead of key China talks, Trump says 80pc tariff ‘seems right’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that 80% tariffs on Chinese goods “seems right,” making his first suggestion of a specific alternative to the 145% levies he has imposed on China ahead of weekend talks to contain a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer will meet Chinese economic tsar He Lifeng in Switzerland for talks that could be the first step toward resolving their trade disputes. “China should open up its market to USA — would be so good for them!!! Closed markets don’t work anymore!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“80% tariff on China seems right. Up to Scott B,” Trump said.