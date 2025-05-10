Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources, Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo on Friday held a meeting on the Harpo Hydropower Project (HPP) and discussed reasons for its delay. The Harpo Hydropower Project is a 34.5 megawatt (MW), run-of-river power generation facility located in the Harpo Lungma area near Skardu.

Utilizing the water flow from the Harpo Nullah — a tributary of the Indus River—it is designed to produce approximately 170 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually.

The ground breaking ceremony was performed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2024. The project is expected to significantly improve electricity supply in the region, benefiting over 350,000 residents and contributing to Pakistan’s renewable energy goals.

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

In April last year Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed that work on two hydropower projects in Attaabad and Harpo should be accelerated and sought action plan with regard to solar energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He also formed a committee with respect to the solution of the problems faced by Gilgit-Baltistan following his meeting with Gulbar Khan, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PM directed that the committee should submit its recommendations after consultation on all the issues facing Gilgit-Baltistan.

The chief minister highlighted the strategic and developmental significance of the Harpo Hydropower Project for Gilgit-Baltistan and emphasized the need for swift and effective implementation. He directed that all legal and procedural formalities be completed at the earliest stage to preempt any legal or administrative obstacles, and to avoid future cost escalations.

“This project is of immense benefit to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. We must expedite progress, ensure excellent delivery standards, and make transparency a cornerstone of this effort” the chief minister said.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the issues related to the Harpo Hydropower Project, the financial mechanism with the foreign donor, AFD, and the financing gap in the PC-I. The minister instructed the concerned departments to take up the unresolved issues with the appropriate forums for immediate resolution and directed that all land-related records be thoroughly documented and maintained.

The minister further emphasized that the entire process must remain transparent, with regular updates and access to information for stakeholders and the public. All financial disbursements, he stressed, must strictly follow the guidelines of the Government of Pakistan.

The minister argued that the government’s commitment to projects that promote equitable development, adding that “these projects are not just infrastructure investments—they are pathways to prosperity. Delivering them efficiently is aligned with our national vision.”The meeting was attended by the federal secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, chief secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, chairman Wapda, and senior officials from relevant departments.

