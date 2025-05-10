Disinformation rejected: Normal operations continue at Karachi Port

KARACHI: Operations at the Pakistan’s largest seaport, Karachi Port, remain uninterrupted as ships continue to arrive and depart on schedule, despite a failed attempt by Indian media and hackers to spread misinformation and create panic.

On Thursday night, several Indian media outlets falsely reported that the India had launched an attack on Karachi Port, allegedly causing massive destruction and halting all operations.

The fabricated news was further supported by a cyber-attack, in which Indian hackers temporarily hacked the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and posted a fake statement claiming the port had sustained damage. The cyber-attack was quickly countered, and KPT successfully regained control of its X account.

“Reports circulating on India Media claiming that Karachi Port has been attacked by India and damages have been caused are completely false and baseless. “Karachi Port is operating normally & securely and all port functions, activities and operations are taking as normal routine activity”, KPT said on its X account.

In response to the disinformation campaign, the port authority also invited journalists to visit the site and observe normal port activities firsthand.

Public Relations Officer Shariq Amin Farooqi briefed the media during the tour, clearly stating that no attack, by drone, missile, or otherwise, had occurred. He emphasised that the Indian media claims are entirely baseless and part of a deliberate propaganda effort.

KPT officials informed that 16 vessels are currently docked at the port, including 8 bulk carriers, 4 container ships, and 2 oil tankers. Over the past 24 hours, approximately 170,000 tons of cargo have been handled through export and import operations. “There has not been a single moment of disruption in port operations,” said the KPT spokesperson. In the next 24 hours, nine more ships are expected to dock, he said.

