Pakistan

77 Indian drones shot down so far

Nuzhat Nazar Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s security forces have successfully shot down a total of 77 drones amid escalating tensions following Indian shelling on civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

The shelling occurred during the night between May 8 and 9, targeting Lipa, Haveli, Bhimber, Chinari, and Hajira sectors.

According to official reports, Pakistani forces responded with full force to the unprovoked aggression.

The drones were intercepted in a widespread security operation across multiple regions.

The breakdown is as follows:

Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal – 6 drones each; Attock, Bahawalpur – 5 each;

Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, Kharian, Bhimber – 3 each; Gujrat, Sialkot – 4 each; Okara, Renala Khurd, Hajira, Haveli, Chinari – 2 each; Muzaffarabad – 2; Ahmedpur East – 1; Karachi – 4, and Lipa 3.

In total, 77 drones were brought down across the country.

The attacks resulted in five civilian deaths, reported from Attock, Rawalpindi, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar, and Karachi.

Moreover, 22 people sustained injuries, including: in Lahore, 2 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Hajira, 1 each in Haveli and Bhimber, 5 in Lipa, and 3 in Chinari

The information has been confirmed by police control rooms, media sources, and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security and surveillance measures remain heightened across the country to counter further threats.

