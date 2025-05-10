AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Sports Print 2025-05-10

PCB postpones remaining eight matches of HBL-PSL-X

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL-PSL-X.

The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation on the LOC, increased incursion of 78 drones, and the firing of surface to surface missiles from India.

The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan.

The PCB and its players stand resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation.

The PCB recognizes the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far, however; cricket while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition. We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home.

